Ex-NBA All-Star Brandon Roy Wounded In Shooting, Expected To Recover

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Former NBA All-Star Brandon Roy is recovering after he was shot over the weekend in Compton, according to reports.
Roy, 32, was reportedly shot outside his grandmother’s house Saturday night in what is believed to be a gang-related shooting, according to CBS Sports.
A source told USA TODAY Sports’ Sam Amick the gunman “opened fire randomly outside [Roy’s] grandmother’s house” and Roy was wounded while shielding some kids near the scene.
Roy played six seasons for the Portland Trailblazers, making three All-Star Games before a series of injuries forced his premature retirement at 28. Now 32, Roy is the basketball coach at Seattle’s Nathan Hale High School.
A statement released by the Blazers said Roy was wounded as a bystander “but is expected to recover”.
Roy – a three-time All-Star who played for the Blazers from 2006 to 2011 before multiple injuries forced him to retire at 28 – is currently coach at Nathan Hale High School in Seattle, where last season he led his team to an undefeated season and was named the Naismith Coach of the Year.
