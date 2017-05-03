Discover Your Ultimate Retreat

This Article Is Provided By AmaWaterways

At AmaWaterways we strive to provide the best travel experience possible for our guests. Every aspect of our river cruises is infused with our philosophy of loving what we do. From the design of our ships to the creation of our fun filled itineraries to the top notch service we provide for our guests, we are making sure that our love shines through. We make it a top priority for you to experience the luxury of our line when you sail with AmaWaterways. We want you to discover more, indulge more, and enjoy more onboard amenities. With our critically acclaimed dining options, carefully curated tours, and award winning fleet, we know you will notice the AmaWaterways difference.

Enjoy more views when you take one of our unique river cruises. Most of our staterooms include not one, but two private balconies for you to take in the panoramic scenery from the comfort of your room. Together, the two balconies maximize the natural light and the beautiful sights you will be able to take in. We consider our ships to be your floating sanctuary. That’s why we only carry a maximum of 164 guests to ensure that your staterooms are larger and we can provide you with the most amenities possible. With less people onboard, shared spaces are never too crowded and you can get to know your shipmates more intimately.

We know that travelling is all about experiencing a new adventure while participating in local culture. With AmaWaterways, you have the opportunity to explore each new city like the locals do. We were the first river cruise to carry an entire fleet of complimentary bicycles on board, so you can discover enchanting riverside pathways and explore the architecture and landmarks on your own terms. We also know that our guests have differing tastes, which is why we have developed a variety of tours on shore designed with you in mind. Take unforgettable explorations led by a local and indulge in curated cuisine on our Special Interest Tours. Speaking of dining options, our onboard chef’s expertly craft menus so you will always have exquisitely prepared cuisine.