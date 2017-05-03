Celebrate Spring in the Netherlands and Belgium

This Article Is Provided By AmaWaterways

Celebrate spring with AmaWaterways in the Netherlands and Belgium where Tulip Mania sweeps the nations during the annual springtime bloom. Producing over four million bulbs annually, the Dutch dominate the worldwide tulip industry. Tulip madness is a celebrated part of Dutch culture as demonstrated with a national holiday, at Amsterdam’s Tulip Museum, and private homes and gardens.

Discover the most breathtaking tulips at Keukenhof Gardens. Between mid-March and mid-May, the Gardens are in full bloom with over 7 million planted bulbs on almost 80 acres of greenery. Each year the Gardens welcome nearly a million visitors to walk or bike their paths filled to the brim with picturesque flowers. Take a romantic stroll through the fields or hop on an electrically propelled whisper boat to travel through the tulips any way you please.

Along with the flowers come many displays, sculptures, and unique artwork exhibits detailing Tulip Mania. Get captivated by the beauty and the fragrance wafting in the air as you observe locally created artwork. Past years have celebrated Dutch artist Vincent Van Gogh and the Golden Age, but no matter what the theme, we always fall in love with the mosaics thematically crafted from brilliantly hued tulips.