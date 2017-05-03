Former Bishop Alemany Teacher Allegedly Preyed On Students For Sex

MISSION HILLS (CBSLA.com) — Detectives say an arrest warrant has been issued for a former Bishop Alemany High School teacher who is being investigated for having sex with his students.
William Maclyn Murphy Eick taught at the private, Catholic high school between 2009 and 2016. Los Angeles police detectives say he met his victims in his capacity as a teacher and took advantage of his position to gain their trust to have sex with students.
The warrant for Eick’s arrest says he is wanted for unlawful sex with a minor and oral copulation.
Investigators say they believe there be more victims or other unreported incidents involving Eick.
Anyone with information about Eick or his whereabouts can call Detective Kittle at (818) 838-9969.