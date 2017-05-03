American Airlines To Cut Legroom In Economy Class

May 3, 2017 10:50 AM
Filed Under: American Airlines

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — American Airlines wants to shrink the already tight legroom in their economy class by another two inches.

In an effort to add more seats to their new Boeing 737 Max jetliner, company officials say American Airlines will shrink the distance between seats from 31 inches to 29 inches on three rows of the airplane, and down to 30 inches in the rest of its main economy cabin.

Another change that’s being made to their aircraft is the size of the bathrooms, which are also expected to be made smaller.

The only seats that aren’t losing legroom are those in the Main Cabin Extra economy along with their 16 first class seats.

