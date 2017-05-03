Africa Safaris and Waterfall Cruise

This Article Is Provided By AmaWaterways
Discover the wonders of Africa with AmaWaterways’ African Safaris and Waterfall Cruises. You will have the opportunity to explore Chobe National Park in Kasane where your wildlife cruise begins aboard the Zambezi Queen. Chobe National Park is home to one of the densest wildlife population on the African Continent. You will come in the direct presence of lions, leopards, elephants, giraffes, zebras, buffalos, and gazelle on open air vehicles or by excursions on boat. Your journey will come to an end underneath the legendary Victoria Falls, an amazing natural wonder.
Your trip will include a four night stay in our luxurious air-conditioned balcony suites. Onboard you will enjoy an array of amenities ranging from onboard dining serving regionally inspired cuisine, complimentary wine, beer, and soft drinks, a game viewing deck with pool, our Main Lounge, and don’t forget, our panoramic views of the Chobe National Park.
On land you will be upgraded to ldeluxe Table Mountain view rooms at the Cape Grace Hotel. Included with you stay is daily breakfast, drinks, and afternoon tapas. Explore Cape of Good Hope and have a local lunch served by our in-house chefs. After lunch take a trip via cableway to the summit of Table Mountain. At Victoria Fall National Park you will stay in Stable Wing rooms at Victoria Falls Hotel and have a cocktail reception aboard a vintage steam train. We include a guided tour of the falls followed by an exclusive Sundowner Cruise with drinks and tapas. You’re destined to have the trip of a lifetime with AmaWaterways.