Man, Woman Found Shot To Death Behind Pomona Market

POMONA (CBSLA.com) — A man and a woman were found shot to death behind a grocery store in Pomona early Wednesday morning.
The double shooting was reported at 10:55 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Ridgeway Street and Barjud Avenue, behind the Perez Marketplace, Pomona police Lt. Marcus Perez.
A 37-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man, both of Pomona, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Neighbor John Jordan, who says he knew the pair, says he heard the gunfire and screams. The man and woman were friends who frequently hung out at the market.
“They’ve never bothered anybody. They’re not out to cause trouble and this happens,” Jordan said. “It’s senseless and sad. These people were gunned down, and for what?”
The motive of the shooting was under investigation. No suspect information was immediately available.
