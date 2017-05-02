USC Student Charged With Drugging, Raping Classmate

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A 20-year-old USC student was charged Tuesday with drugging and raping a female student in her campus dorm.
Armann Karim Premjee sexually assaulted a 19-year-old student at about 1 a.m. on April 1, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday on charges of rape by use of drugs and sexual penetration by a foreign object. He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted on the charges.
According to prosecutors, the alleged attack was interrupted by the woman’s roommate, who confronted Premjee when he came out of a bathroom, prompting him to leave.
Premjee was originally arrested April 11. Los Angeles police said the attack was reported immediately to the USC Department of Public Safety, which turned the case over to the LAPD.
Prosecutors say they will ask that Premjee’s bail be set at $1 million.
