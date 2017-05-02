Small Brush Fire Ignites In Griffith Park

GRIFFITH PARK (CBSLA.com) – A quarter-acre brush fire that broke out in rugged terrain in Griffith Park Tuesday night was quickly knocked down.
The blaze was reported around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Fern Dell Drive and Western Canyon Road, below the Griffith Observatory. It was burning about 400 yards off the road, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
About 72 firefighters responded, along with water-dropping helicopters. The blaze was brought under control around 9 p.m. There were no injuries and no structures were ever threatened.
The cause is under investigation.