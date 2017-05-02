Help Needed To Find Missing Lancaster Man With Alzheimer’s Disease

May 2, 2017 4:25 PM
Filed Under: Alzheimer's, lancaster, Missing Man

LANCASTER (CBSLA.com) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help with locating a missing man in Lancaster.

Oliver Phuong Khai, 74, was last seen Monday around 2:30 p.m. leaving a home in the 44000 block of 15th Street West.

His family says he has Alzheimer’s disease and is extremely worried about him.

Khai is described as 5 foot 5 inches tall, 115 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue Adidas track suit and a blue Nike hat.

oliver khai Help Needed To Find Missing Lancaster Man With Alzheimers Disease

Anyone with information is asked to contact the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Person’s Detail at (323) 890-5500, call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch