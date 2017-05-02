Help Needed To Find Missing Lancaster Man With Alzheimer’s Disease

LANCASTER (CBSLA.com) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help with locating a missing man in Lancaster.
Oliver Phuong Khai, 74, was last seen Monday around 2:30 p.m. leaving a home in the 44000 block of 15th Street West.
His family says he has Alzheimer’s disease and is extremely worried about him.
Khai is described as 5 foot 5 inches tall, 115 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a blue Adidas track suit and a blue Nike hat.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Person’s Detail at (323) 890-5500, call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.