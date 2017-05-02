OCSD Seeks More Victims After Man Posing As Maintenance Worker Allegedly Burglarizes Elderly In Laguna Woods

LAGUNA WOODS (CBSLA.com) — A suspected burglar accused of posing as an air conditioning maintenance worker to gain access to homes in a Laguna Woods retirement community has been arrested. Authorities said Tuesday there may be more victims and were asking them to come forward.
Aaron Thrasher, 28, of Mission Viejo was arrested on Saturday and being held on $350,000 bail. He was due to appear in court on May 9.
Thrasher was accused of trying to get inside homes in Laguna Woods Village by posing as a city employee “tasked with cleaning the air conditioning equipment,” according to Lt. Lane Lagaret of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.
“The suspect would knock on doors and tell elderly residents he needed to inspect or clean their air conditioning vents,” the lieutenant explained. “Once inside the house, the suspect walked from room to room to steal items of value, such as jewelry and checks.”
Thrasher sold the stolen items to pawn shops in Orange and Los Angeles counties, Lagaret said.
Investigators have identified ten victims and believed there were more. If you have been a victim, call investigators at (714) 647-7000.
