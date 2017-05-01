Rams CB Troy Hill Suspended 2 Games After DUI Crash

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – Los Angeles Rams cornerback Troy Hill was suspended two games Monday by the NFL for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy.
The league did not provide specifics about the offense, however, Hill pleaded no contest in March to a misdemeanor DUI charge stemming from his November arrest in Encino.
According to the City Attorney’s Office, Hill was sentenced to three years’ probation and ordered to pay a $390 fine, perform 100 hours of community service and attend a three-month alcohol program.
Hill was arrested around 7:55 a.m. Nov. 19 after his white Mercedes-Benz C350 crashed into the rear of a big rig on the Ventura (101) Freeway, west of Haskell Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Hill, 25, was in the fast lane, traveling at about 60 mph, when he swerved to the far-right lane and the Mercedes struck the rear of the big rig that was traveling at around 50 mph, according to the CHP.
Hill identified himself to officers at the scene as a Rams player, the CHP reported. He was arrested and released on bond later that day.
According to the NFL, Hill will be eligible to participate in off-season and preseason practices and games but he will have to sit out the first two regular season games. He will be able to return following the team’s Sept. 17 game against the Washington Redskins.
