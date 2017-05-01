Parolee Arrested Accused Of Breaking Into House, Stabbing Man In Fontana

FONTANA (CBSLA.com) — A parolee was arrested after breaking into a house and stabbing a man in Fontana early Monday morning, police said.
It happend at about 1:30 a.m. on Montgomery Avenue.
The victim was asleep in his bedroom when he was awaken by his dogs barking.
When he went to check out the commotion, a man stabbed him multiple times with a large kitchen knife. The two also got into a struggle. The intruder later took off running, according to a police press release.
A trail of blood led officers to a house on Baseline Avenue, where they arrested Lonnie Shrum without incident.
That location turned out to be a halfway house, where parolees lived. Police said Shrum was on active parole for assault with a deadly weapon.
He later admitted to crawling through a window at the victim’s house before stabbing him, detectives said.
The victim was listed in critical but stable condition.