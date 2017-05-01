Parolee Arrested Accused Of Breaking Into House, Stabbing Man In Fontana

May 1, 2017 9:07 PM
Filed Under: Fontana Stabbing, Lonnie Shrum, Man Stabbed Fontana, Parolee

FONTANA (CBSLA.com) — A parolee was arrested after breaking into a house and stabbing a man in Fontana early Monday morning, police said.

It happend at about 1:30 a.m. on Montgomery Avenue.

The victim was asleep in his bedroom when he was awaken by his dogs barking.

When he went to check out the commotion, a man stabbed him multiple times with a large kitchen knife. The two also got into a struggle. The intruder later took off running, according to a police press release.

A trail of blood led officers to a house on Baseline Avenue, where they arrested Lonnie Shrum without incident.

That location turned out to be a halfway house, where parolees lived. Police said Shrum was on active parole for assault with a deadly weapon.

He later admitted to crawling through a window at the victim’s house before stabbing him, detectives said.

The victim was listed in critical but stable condition.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch