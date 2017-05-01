Man Fatally Stabbed By Mother Of His Children

May 1, 2017 8:48 AM
Filed Under: Fatal Stabbing, Maywood

MAYWOOD (CBSLA.com) — Authorities say a man was stabbed to death in Maywood while arguing with the mother of his children.

It happened about 6 p.m. Sunday in the 3700 block of East 53rd Street, Los Angeles County sheriff’s Deputy Kimberly Alexander said.

The victim and the suspect were at the home and began to argue, during which time the suspect stabbed the victim at least once in the torso, Alexander said.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The woman was detained at the scene.

The victim and suspect were separated and have two children, she said. Detectives did not immediately determine whether the two were formerly married.

