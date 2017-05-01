Los Angeles’ Population Jumps By 40,000, Now Tops 4 Million

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — The city of Los Angeles grew by more than 40,000 people and now is home to more than 4 million, according to a report released Monday.
Data from the Department of Finance shows California’s overall population rose to 39.5 million in 2016 as the state added more than 300,000 residents last year, with the largest increases in big cities.
But as the city grows, so does its homeless population: last year’s Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count found that the homeless population increased 5.7 percent from 2015 to reach 46,874.
In addition to L.A., San Diego, San Jose and San Francisco also saw significant population gains. Sacramento grew by the largest percentage of the ten biggest California cities.
Cities with the largest declines in population percentage all saw decreases due to the loss of group living quarters such as prisons, college dormitories and military barracks.
Housing growth in the state picked up last year. California added nearly 90,000 new housing units. The total number of units in California now exceeds 14 million.
