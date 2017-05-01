Guide To The 2017 Rooftop Cinema Club

Summer is officially here and with that comes the third season of rooftop screenings on the Montalban’s rooftop. Better known as Rooftop Cinema Club, it is a right of passage to attend these incredible outdoor screenings at-least once during the summer. Grab a comfortable chair, put on your headphones and sit back and relax as you watch great films with friends and loved ones. Watch cult, classic and new releases on the rooftops!

Held throughout the summer, Rooftop Cinema Club is the ultimate film experience. Held on the rooftop with stunning views of the city as the backdrop of your films, your movie experience will be one of a kind. And, because they really believe in the movie going experience, you’ll be provided with wireless headphones so you can drown out the noise from anyone around you. Once you’ve gotten your headphones, sit back on one of their comfortable deckchairs with plenty of room in front of you and enjoy iconic movies.

2017 Schedule

April 22, 2017 – “Moonlight” (2016) at 8pm

April 25, 2017 – “Gimme Danger” (2016) at 8pm

April 26, 2017 – “Back To The Future” (1985) at 8pm

April 27, 2017 – “Hunt For The Wilderpeople” (2016) at 8pm

April 28, 2017 – “Rogue One” (2016) at 8pm

April 29, 2017 – “Zootopia” (2016) at 8pm

May 2, 2017 – “Ghostbusters” (2016) at 8:15pm

May 3, 2017 – “Drive” (2011) at 8:15pm

May 4, 2017 – “Florence Foster Jenkins” (2016) at 8:15pm

May 5, 2017 – “Selena” (1997) at 8pm

May 6, 2017 – “Rogue One” (2016) at 8:15pm

May 7, 2017 – “Distance Between Dreams’ Inc” at 8:15pm

May 9, 2017 – “The Grand Budapest Hotel” (2014) at 8:15pm

May 10, 2017 – “Memento” (2000) at 8:15pm

May 11, 2017 – “Hidden Figures” (2016) at 8:15pm

May 12, 2017 – “IO Cloverfield Lane” (2016) at 8:15pm

May 13, 2017 – “20th Century Women” (2016) at 8:15pm

May 16, 2017 – “Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned To Stop Worrying And Love The Atomic Bomb” (1964) at 8:15pm

May 17, 2017 – “The Bad And The Beautiful” (1952) at 8:15pm

May 23, 2017 – “The Big Lebowski” (1998) at 8:15pm

May 24, 2017 – “Manchester By The Sea” (2016) at 8:15pm

May 25, 2017 – “Lost In Translation” (2003) at 8:15pm

May 26, 2017 – “Moana” (2016) at 8:15pm

May 27, 2017 – “La La Land” (2016) at 8:15pm

May 30, 2017 – “Sunset Boulevard” (1950) at 8:15pm

May 31, 2017 – “L.A. Confidential” (1997) at 8:15pm

June 1, 2017 – “E.T: The Extra Terrestrial” – 35th Anniversary (1997) at 8:15pm

June 2, 2017 – “Logan” (2017) at 8:15pm

June 3, 2017 – “Arrival” (2016) at 8:15pm

June 6, 2017 – “The Shawshank Redemption” (1994) at 8:15pm

June 7, 2017 – “Moonlight” (2016) at 8:15pm

June 8, 2017 – “La La Land” (2016) at 8:15pm

June 9, 2017 – “Moana” (2016) at 8:15pm

June 10, 2017 – “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” (1988) at 8:15pm

June 13, 2017 – “The Lost Boys” (1987) at 8:15pm

June 14, 2017 – “The Princess Bride” (1987) at 8:15pm

June 15, 2017 – “Raising Arizona” (1987) at 8:15pm

June 16, 2017 – “Dirty Dancing” (1987) at 8:15pm

June 17, 2017 – “La La Land” (2016) at 8:15pm

June 21, 2017 – “Hidden Figures” (2016) at 8:15pm

June 22, 2017 – “Casablanca” (1942) at 8:15pm

June 23, 2017 – “Heat” (1995) at 8:15pm

June 24, 2017 – “Moonlight” (2016) at 8:15pm

June 27, 2017 – “Top Gun” (1986) at 8:15pm

June 28, 2017 – “Back To The Future” (1985) at 8:15pm

June 29, 2017 – “Donnie Darko” (2001) at 8:15pm

June 30, 2017 – “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” (2016) at 8:15pm