Guide To The 2017 Rooftop Cinema Club

Ricardo Montalban Theatre
1615 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 871-2420
www.themontalban.com
About Rooftop Cinema Club
Held throughout the summer, Rooftop Cinema Club is the ultimate film experience. Held on the rooftop with stunning views of the city as the backdrop of your films, your movie experience will be one of a kind. And, because they really believe in the movie going experience, you’ll be provided with wireless headphones so you can drown out the noise from anyone around you. Once you’ve gotten your headphones, sit back on one of their comfortable deckchairs with plenty of room in front of you and enjoy iconic movies.
2017 Schedule
April 22, 2017 – “Moonlight” (2016) at 8pm
April 25, 2017 – “Gimme Danger” (2016) at 8pm
April 26, 2017 – “Back To The Future” (1985) at 8pm
April 27, 2017 – “Hunt For The Wilderpeople” (2016) at 8pm
April 28, 2017 – “Rogue One” (2016) at 8pm
April 29, 2017 – “Zootopia” (2016) at 8pm
May 2, 2017 – “Ghostbusters” (2016) at 8:15pm
May 3, 2017 – “Drive” (2011) at 8:15pm
May 4, 2017 – “Florence Foster Jenkins” (2016) at 8:15pm
May 5, 2017 – “Selena” (1997) at 8pm
May 6, 2017 – “Rogue One” (2016) at 8:15pm
May 7, 2017 – “Distance Between Dreams’ Inc” at 8:15pm
May 9, 2017 – “The Grand Budapest Hotel” (2014) at 8:15pm
May 10, 2017 – “Memento” (2000) at 8:15pm
May 11, 2017 – “Hidden Figures” (2016) at 8:15pm
May 12, 2017 – “IO Cloverfield Lane” (2016) at 8:15pm
May 13, 2017 – “20th Century Women” (2016) at 8:15pm
May 16, 2017 – “Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned To Stop Worrying And Love The Atomic Bomb” (1964) at 8:15pm
May 17, 2017 – “The Bad And The Beautiful” (1952) at 8:15pm
May 23, 2017 – “The Big Lebowski” (1998) at 8:15pm
May 24, 2017 – “Manchester By The Sea” (2016) at 8:15pm
May 25, 2017 – “Lost In Translation” (2003) at 8:15pm
May 26, 2017 – “Moana” (2016) at 8:15pm
May 27, 2017 – “La La Land” (2016) at 8:15pm
May 30, 2017 – “Sunset Boulevard” (1950) at 8:15pm
May 31, 2017 – “L.A. Confidential” (1997) at 8:15pm
June 1, 2017 – “E.T: The Extra Terrestrial” – 35th Anniversary (1997) at 8:15pm
June 2, 2017 – “Logan” (2017) at 8:15pm
June 3, 2017 – “Arrival” (2016) at 8:15pm
June 6, 2017 – “The Shawshank Redemption” (1994) at 8:15pm
June 7, 2017 – “Moonlight” (2016) at 8:15pm
June 8, 2017 – “La La Land” (2016) at 8:15pm
June 9, 2017 – “Moana” (2016) at 8:15pm
June 10, 2017 – “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” (1988) at 8:15pm
June 13, 2017 – “The Lost Boys” (1987) at 8:15pm
June 14, 2017 – “The Princess Bride” (1987) at 8:15pm
June 15, 2017 – “Raising Arizona” (1987) at 8:15pm
June 16, 2017 – “Dirty Dancing” (1987) at 8:15pm
June 17, 2017 – “La La Land” (2016) at 8:15pm
June 21, 2017 – “Hidden Figures” (2016) at 8:15pm
June 22, 2017 – “Casablanca” (1942) at 8:15pm
June 23, 2017 – “Heat” (1995) at 8:15pm
June 24, 2017 – “Moonlight” (2016) at 8:15pm
June 27, 2017 – “Top Gun” (1986) at 8:15pm
June 28, 2017 – “Back To The Future” (1985) at 8:15pm
June 29, 2017 – “Donnie Darko” (2001) at 8:15pm
June 30, 2017 – “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” (2016) at 8:15pm
Guests can park nearby for just $10 to the right of the theatre, or there is also a $5 option just one block away from The Montalban.
Buy Tickets
Tickets range in price, but the range is from $19 to $29. Simply visit Rooftop Cinema Club Tickets, select a film you’re interested in, and book!