Garcetti’s Office Mum On NYT Report Linking Mayor To 2020 White House Run

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Just weeks after Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was reelected to a second term, rumors continue to circulate about whether he may already be eying his next political milestone.
A spokesman for Garcetti said Monday the mayor had no comment to a New York Times article identifying him as one of several high-profile Democrats who could be poised for a run for the White House in 2020.
According to the article, Garcetti could consider running as a Democratic presidential candidate, but while unidentified “allies” of the mayor “acknowledged that national donors had broached the subject of 2020 but said that was the extent
of his attention to the race.”
“We really can’t comment on speculation on tea leaves that other people are reading,” said Yusef Robb, who served as a spokesman for Garcetti’s re-election campaign. “Mayor Garcetti is squarely focused on being chief executive of the greatest city in America.”
After winning reelection with 81 percent of the vote in March, Garcetti has been rumored to be eyeing a potential gubernatorial run next year, but the Times article marks the first time he has been linked in a major media outlet to a 2020 run.
Other potential Democratic candidates mulling a run for the White House includes former Vice President Joe Biden, U.S. Senator Kamala Harris, and Bernie Sanders, according to the article.
