Driverless Cars Could Come To SoCal Sooner Than You Think

TEMECULA (CBSLA.com) – Southern California roads and freeways could soon be filled with driverless cars, as manufacturers such as Ford, Toyota and Mercedes begin to put their new models to the test.

“There are roughly 20 different automakers that are saying, by 2020, they’ll have fully autonomous vehicles in the market,” car expert Mike Caudill told CBS2.

Google is working on a driverless car that is described as having no steering wheel and no pedals, just a passenger.

“When you talk about real autonomy, it’s about taking your hands off the wheel and being able to focus on other things inside the car,” Caudill said.

That’s different from a semi-autonomous car that needs a driver. A semi-autonomous car can break for you and change lanes, similar to Tesla’s autopilot feature. However, Tesla hit a road bump when a driver was killed using autopilot in May 2016 in Florida.

“If autonomous cars aren’t done right, they may introduce new forms of fatalities that could replace the old and maybe unnecessary,” technology attorney Jonathon Handel said.

According to the National Safety Council, about 40,000 people die in car crashes each year. Some say autonomous cars, using sensors, can reduce that number by reducing human error. Others fear so-called robot cars rely on shaky safety standards.

AAA is keeping their eye on developments and believes people are interested in the newer technology.

“But when they think about a fully self-driving car, that’s still a concern for a lot of people,” AAA spokesman Doug Shoupe said.

Baby boomers are more cautious about self-driving cars than, say, millennials according to AAA.

“You will see vehicles on the market from a mainstream transportation standpoint that will be in the high $20,000 to $30,000 range,” Caudill said.

DMV is working on regulations for driverless cars. California could see them on the road by the end of this year.

“You’re gonna be able to do anything you do in your living room in your car,” said Caudill. “With autonomy, you’re gonna get in, plug in an address, and sit back, take a nap, use your cell phone and the vehicle will take you from point A to point B.”