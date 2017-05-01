$100M Suit Filed Against Fyre Festival Organizers

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – Attorneys for a Los Angeles music fan filed a proposed $100 million class-action lawsuit against organizers of the Fyre Festival, a supposedly elite concert event in the Bahamas that fizzled in a wave of cancellations and alleged disorganization, according to court papers obtained Monday.

In the lawsuit filed Sunday in Los Angeles federal court, festival attendee Daniel Jung alleges fraud, negligent misrepresentation and breach of contract on the part of Fyre organizers Ja Rule and the rapper’s business partner, Billy McFarland.

A representative for Fyre Festival didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. However, in a series of tweets on the festival’s Twitter account, organizers apologized for an event that “fell dramatically short of even modest expectations,” and said ticket-holders have been sent refund forms. The first weekend of the festival was scheduled from April 28-30.

Attorneys for Jung — who contends he spent $2,000 on tickets and air fare — are seeking class-action status for the lawsuit on behalf of fans who flew to the remote venue last week.

The lawsuit alleges the organizers had told musicians and celebrities not to attend, but didn’t warn fans to stay home.

According to the complaint, the event’s “lack of adequate food, water, shelter and medical care created a dangerous and panicked situation among attendees — suddenly finding themselves stranded on a remote island without basic provisions — that was closer to `The Hunger Games’ or `Lord of the Flies’ than Coachella.”

Tickets to Fyre Fest cost between $1,000 to $125,000 for luxury group packages. It was to have run in two parts: April 28-30 and May 5-7 on the private Fyre Cay in the Grand Bahamas Exuma Island chain. Performers were to include Blink-182, Migos, Daniel Cowel, Major Lazer and Disclosure.

