Shannen Doherty Announces On Instagram That Her Cancer Is In Remission

April 30, 2017 1:40 PM
Filed Under: Shannen Doherty

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Shannen Doherty says her cancer is in remission.

The former “Beverly Hills, 90210” star took to Instagram to share the news.

She had been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, and has been vocal about her battle since.

“Moments. They happen. Today was and is a moment. What does remission mean? I heard that word and have no idea how to react. Good news? YES. Overwhelming. YES. Now more waiting,” she said in her Instagram post.

