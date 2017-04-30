8 Hurt In Shooting Spree At San Diego Apartment Complex

UNIVERSITY CITY (CBSLA.com) – Eight people were injured when a man opened fire at an apartment complex in the San Diego neighborhood of University City Sunday night, police said.

Just after 6 p.m., a man opened fire in the pool area of an apartment complex at 9080 Judicial Dr., at the La Jolla Crossroads apartments, San Diego police Chief Shelley Zimmerman said in a news conference.

Witnesses described the suspect as a “white male, wearing brown shorts armed with a gun, who had shot numerous people in the pool area,” Zimmerman said.

A police chopper arrived on scene and observed that the suspect was still in the pool area and appeared to be reloading his firearm, Zimmerman said. When officers responded, the suspect pointed his gun at them. Three of the officers then opened fire on him. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not identified.

Meanwhile, Zimmerman reported that eight people were injured in the shooting. Several of them were in critical condition, she said.

Police were asking witnesses to remain at the scene.

There was no immediate word on a motive in the shooting.

Witness took pic of shooting scene. Says this is the shooter police took out. Courtesy: Sunil Kuma. @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/FyXDfNHExj — Dominic Garcia (@DomCBS8) May 1, 2017

BREAKING:At this time there is no known threat however we are confirming the area is safe. Please shelter in place pic.twitter.com/aTOOHN5YPQ — San Diego Police (@SanDiegoPD) May 1, 2017