What You Need To Know About Monday’s May Day Marches, Rallies

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Tens of thousands of people are expected to take to the streets in downtown Los Angeles for May Day marches and rallies on Monday.
The May Day Coalition says the march will begin at 11 a.m. at MacArthur Park, and will conclude with a rally in front of Los Angeles City Hall near Grand Park.
Law enforcement officials said the following streets will be closed starting at 9 a.m. for rallies and marches:
• Broadway between 11th and Temple streets;
• Olympic Boulevard between Hill and Main streets;
• Ninth Street between Hill and Broadway;
• Eighth Street between Spring Street and Broadway;
• Seventh Street between Hill and Spring;
• Sixth Street between Hill and Broadway;
• Fifth Street between Spring and Broadway;
• Fourth Street between Hill and Broadway;
• Third Street between Spring and Broadway;
• Second Street between Hill and Broadway;
• First Street between Hill and Broadway; and
• Judge John Aiso between First and Temple streets.
The street closures will be lifted at approximately 5 p.m., authorities said. For a list of impacted bus routes, click here.
For up-to-the-minute live traffic updates, tune-in to KNX 1070 NEWSRADIO and visit cbsLA.com/traffic.