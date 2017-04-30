Man’s Body Found On Road In Angeles National Forest

April 30, 2017 6:03 PM
Filed Under: Angeles National Forest, Death, Investigation, La Canada, Man's Body

ANGELES NATIONAL FOREST (CBSLA.com)  —  Authorities said a man’s body was found on a road in the Angeles National Forest just north of La Canada Flintridge Sunday.

The body was found this afternoon just before 2 p.m., officials said.

Sheriff’s homicide detectives are on scene investigating the circumstances surrounding the death, according to a deputy.

The man was declared dead at the scene, according to Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez.

The deceased’s name was withheld pending notification of his next of kin.

The cause of death has not been determined, officials said.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

