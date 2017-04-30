‘Ellen,’ ‘GH,’ ‘The Talk’ And Steve Harvey Win Big At 44th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” won the Daytime Emmy Award for best entertainment talk show Sunday, 20 years to the day that her character came out as gay on the sitcom “Ellen.”

“She did it because it was the right thing to do,” Mary Connelly, “Ellen” executive producer, said of DeGeneres’ decision to be open about her sexuality and do the same for her character in 1997. DeGeneres was absent and Connelly accepted the award.

“General Hospital” was honored as best daytime drama, with top acting awards going to Scott Clifton Liam) for “The Bold and the Beautiful” and Gina Tognoni (Phyllis) for “The Young and the Restless.”

Clifton became the first actor to receive Daytime Emmys in the categories of best younger, supporting and lead actor in his career. Presenter Jane Pauley summed it up best saying the affable and popular Clifton “won the trifecta.”

The awards were handed out at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium and live-streamed over the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) on Facebook via the NATAS website. This was a far cry from Daytime Emmys of years’ past — black-tie primetime events aired live on national TV.

Variety reported about 30,000 people watched the live stream.

Steve Harvey missed the ceremony but was a double winner. He was named best game show host for “Family Feud” and best host of an informative talk show for “Steve Harvey.”

Susan Lucci hosted a lovely tribute to “All My Children” and “One Life To Live” creator Agnes Nixon who died last September.

“Good Morning America” won the best morning program trophy, while “The Dr. Oz Show” claimed the best informative talk show award. “Jeopardy!” was honored as best game show.

“Entertainment Tonight” was named best entertainment news program — hosts Kevin Frazier and Nancy O’Dell dedicated their award to longtime producer Bonnie Tiegel who died earlier this year.

Former “ET” anchor Mary Hart accepted a lifetime achievement award at the event.

CBS won seven awards and ABC won five, four of those to “General Hospital.” Syndicated shows accounted for five wins.

The show was co-hosted by “Extra’s” Mario Lopez and Sheryl Underwood of “The Talk.”

In related daytime TV news, Kelly Ripa announced on social media Sunday that she would be unveiling her new co-host on tomorrow’s episode.

For more on the Daytime Emmys, click here.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)