Man Accused In Deadly Shooting Spree Across 2 Cities Remains At Large

NORWALK (CBSLA.com) — A man accused in a deadly shooting rampage across at least two cities remains at large on Sunday, authorities said.

The incident unfolded just after 2 p.m. Saturday with the carjacking of a green sport utility vehicle in the Whittier area.

It was there where authorities say a shooting occurred in an alleyway. Two people were shot at separate locations.

A few minutes later, police say there were three separate shooting incidents in La Mirada that resulted in at least two people shot, one of whom died at Santa Gertrudes Avenue and Alicante Road.

That person was rushed to a hospital, but did not survive. He was described as a 44-year-old Hispanic man.

The condition of the other three victims was described as non-life-threatening.

A short time later, investigators say they located the vehicle police believe was taken during the earlier carjacking at Mayberry Park just after 6 p.m.

Around 8 p.m., a third shooting occurred in Santa Fe Springs. It remains unclear whether that shooting is connected to the earlier shootings. Two people there were wounded.

Investigators have identified the suspect as a man. They believe he is traveling with a female companion.

“Right now, we are in the process of processing that vehicle, trying to locate any evidence, if any,” Lt. Rodney Moore of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. “Once we do discover any evidence, if we do in fact find any, then that will dictate our actions.”

The lieutenant advised residents to lock their doors and windows.

“If you see any suspicious persons, don’t attempt to contact them. Dial 911,” he added.