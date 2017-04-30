Best Festivals Near LA This Summer

Getting to live in the City of Angels is reason enough to celebrate, but in the summer months plenty of other enticements in and around Los Angeles create even more cause. From celebrating the fruits of the vine by ballooning over Temecula’s wine country to spending a day at San Buenaventura State Beach to drink in the virtues of your favorite beer, festivals abound in the Southland in the coming months. Following are five of the best.



Date: June 3-4, 2017 at 9 a.m. Aquarium of the Pacific100 Aquarium WayLong Beach, CA 90802(562) 590-3100Date: June 3-4, 2017 at 9 a.m. Long Beach’s pride and joy, the Aquarium of the Pacific, beckons on June 3 and 4 with the Pacific Islander Festival starting at 9 a.m. on both dates. Enjoy games, music and entertainment typically enjoyed in the soothing South Seas’ destinations of Tahiti, Fiji, Samoa, Hawaii and Tonga and learn a bit about these alluring destinations along the way during this 14th annual celebration of island spirit.



Dates: June 2 – 4, 2017 Lake Skinner Recreation Area37701 Warren RoadWinchester, CA. 92596(951) 676-6713Dates: June 2 – 4, 2017 At dawn the days of June 2 through June 4, look up above Lake Skinner at all the alluring hot air balloons dotting the area, signaling that these days are devoted to the 34th annual Temecula Valley Balloon & Wine Festival. While wine flows during this celebration, music serenades on two stages both Friday and Saturday nights. Expect to hear from such 1980s hitmakers as The Motels as well as major groups like Bush during this rockin’ extravaganza.



Date: May 20, 2017 San Buenaventura State Beach901 S. Pedro St.Ventura, CA 93001(805) 448-7070Date: May 20, 2017 Head out early for San Buenaventura State Beach on May 20 to arrive at the fifth annual Surf ‘n’ Suds Beer Festival before noon for the chance to make a day of it (last pour is at 4:30), accompanied by the prize products in the forms of brews, wines and ciders from some five dozen prime sources. Benefiting The Young and Brave Foundation, this gathering features the rock, reggae and soul sounds of SYNRGY as well as the ace reggae band, Cornerstone. Note: If you miss this festival opportunity in May in Ventura, head for Carpenteria on Aug. 12 for a repeat performance.



Date: June 24, 2017 at 7 p.m. The Farm At Fairplex1101 W. McKinley Ave.Pomona, CA 91768(909) 623-3111Date: June 24, 2017 at 7 p.m. On June 24 starting at 7 p.m., get ready to guzzle and grub as this annual wine, spirits, beer and food festival arrives at the Farm at Fairplex. Acting as a fundraising event for The Learning Centers at Fairplex, this consuming celebration captures your attention with a list of purveyors too long to list and too exciting to miss. Also expect a silent auction promising to inspire.



Date: June 10-11, 2017 at 3 p.m. Hollywood Bowl2301 N. Highland Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90027(323) 850-2000Date: June 10-11, 2017 at 3 p.m. At 3 p.m. on June 10 and 11, celebrate jazz The Playboy way right in town at the famed Hollywood Bowl. This year marks the 39th time Hugh Hefner’s event will hit this hallowed stage With such musical greats as TajMo, Corinne Bailey Rae, Marcus Miller, Common, Lala Hathaway and Miles Mosley. Master of ceremonies George Lopez will keep the comedy coming between sets during this gathering that is sure to sell out.

By Jane Lasky