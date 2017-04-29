Woman, 3 Children Killed In Victorville Car Crash

April 29, 2017 4:55 PM
Filed Under: Fatal Crash, Victorville

VICTORVILLE (CBSLA.com) – A woman and three children were killed in a car crash in Victorville Friday night.

Mercedes Montee Breda, 33, of Adelanto was driving a 1999 Toyota Corolla going westbound on Airport Expressway shortly after 8 p.m., when it collided head on with a 2003 Ford Explorer going eastbound, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Breda and two children – a 12-year-old girl and a three-year-old boy – were pronounced dead at the scene.

A third child, a seven-year-old boy, was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead just before 9 p.m.

The children’s names have not been released.

All those killed were from one vehicle, the sheriff’s department said. No one in the SUV was hurt.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch