Woman, 3 Children Killed In Victorville Car Crash

VICTORVILLE (CBSLA.com) – A woman and three children were killed in a car crash in Victorville Friday night.
Mercedes Montee Breda, 33, of Adelanto was driving a 1999 Toyota Corolla going westbound on Airport Expressway shortly after 8 p.m., when it collided head on with a 2003 Ford Explorer going eastbound, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
Breda and two children – a 12-year-old girl and a three-year-old boy – were pronounced dead at the scene.
A third child, a seven-year-old boy, was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead just before 9 p.m.
The children’s names have not been released.
All those killed were from one vehicle, the sheriff’s department said. No one in the SUV was hurt.
