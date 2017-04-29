5,000 Turn Out For Street Food Cinema Season Premiere In Downtown L.A.

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — About 5,000 turned out in Downtown Los Angeles Saturday evening for the season premiere of Street Food Cinema, an outdoor movie experience that brings together pop culture films, gourmet street food and progressive new music.
Saturday’s showing was “La La Land.” Dancers from Theatre 360, a children’s theatre company and school in Pasadena, performed at the event.
Young dancers even got to meet the Oscar-winning movie’s star choreographer, Mandy Moore.
“We’re filming La La Land. We’re everyday on set thinking like this is really beautiful and really amazing; hopefully people like it. And I guess people did. There are 5,000 people here today,” Moore pointed out.
Preshow tunes were provided by Urban Renewal Project.
“It’s cool that this close to the movie actually being in the theaters that people want to see it again,” said composer Justin Hurwitz, who won two Academy awards for “La La Land.”
Of course, there was lots of food provided by dozens of food truck vendors.
CBS2/KCAL9 partnered with Street Food Cinema for the event, which was held in the Los Angeles State Historic Park.