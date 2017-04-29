Shark Attacks Woman At Camp Pendleton’s San Onofre Beach

SAN ONOFRE (CBSLA.com) — A shark reportedly bit a female swimmer Saturday evening at Camp Pendleton’s San Onofre Beach.
Officials said the woman was swimming with four other women when she was attacked.
The Orange County Register quoted a state park worker who said the woman was bit on her glute “and down her thigh.”
Two surfers pulled the victim from the water and used a surf leash to help stanch the bleeding.
There is no word on the woman’s condition or if she required transport to a hospital.
Authorities said while the attack is being investigated, the beach could be closed for up to 72 hours.