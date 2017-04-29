Shark Attacks Woman At Camp Pendleton’s San Onofre Beach

April 29, 2017 11:18 PM
Filed Under: Attack, Bitten, Glute, San Onofre, Shark, Thigh

SAN ONOFRE (CBSLA.com)  —  A shark reportedly bit a female swimmer Saturday evening at Camp Pendleton’s San Onofre Beach.

Officials said the woman was swimming with four other women when she was attacked.

The Orange County Register quoted a state park worker who said the woman was bit on her glute “and down her thigh.”

Two surfers pulled the victim from the water and used a surf leash to help stanch the bleeding.

There is no word on the woman’s condition or if she required transport to a hospital.

Authorities said while the attack is being investigated, the beach could be closed for up to 72 hours.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch