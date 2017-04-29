Every Event This May In Orange County You Should Know About

May is always a pleasant time of year, incorporating the warm spring weather with plenty of fun activities that make us eager for summer to arrive. With Mother’s Day, active outdoor adventures and artistic workshops to enhance your home, there is a lot to do in Orange County this month. Whether you stop by Segerstrom Center for an epic show or attend a local festival, soak up some culture this May. Whether it represents the local O.C. lifestyle or a culture halfway around the world, you’re bound to learn something new and enjoy yourself along the way.

May 2, 2017



Craft Beer & Sake Pairing Dinner

RA Sushi Bar

2401 Park Avenue

Tustin, CA 92782

(714) 566-1700

Head to The District to enjoy a selection of RA Sushi's craft beers and sakes. For only $40 per person, you can munch on some delicious dishes paired with some of the restaurant's finest adult beverages. The five-course meal will include a variety of sushi and Asian fusion cuisine from a menu that includes everything from lobster shrimp rolls to salmon teriyaki. Popular craft beers on the menu in Tustin include those from Lagunitas, Ballast Point, Stone Brewing and more. There are also a variety of hot and cold sakes plus flights and flavored sake bombs.

May 2, 2017



“Perspectives on Bias, Prejudice and Bigotry”

Irvine Barclay Theatre

4242 Campus Drive

Irvine, CA 92612

(949) 854-4646

This Tuesday night lecture by Reza Aslan is the second in the "Perspectives on Bias, Prejudice and Bigotry" series. Following a January talk on antisemitism, the upcoming lecture will feature information on the intersection of religion and culture within society—more specifically, the increasing issue of Islamophobia and how to confront it. An author, professor at the University of California Riverside and host of CNN's "Believer," Aslan has an extensive knowledge of the world's religions. The UCI Office of Inclusive Excellence is organizing the lecture series, offering free entry for UCI students and staff. Members of the public are also welcome, though there will be an admission fee of $10.

Wednesday, May 3



Cambria Wine Dinner

Watertable

21500 Pacific Coast Highway

Huntington Beach, CA 92648

(714) 845-4776

Experience some of the best wines from Santa Barbara County without ever leaving O.C. The Cambria Wine Dinner at fine dining restaurant Watertable offers a night of food and drink pairings with winemaker Denise Shurtleff of Cambria Winery. Located at the Hyatt Regency in Huntington Beach, guests will enjoy five different wines. Following a rosé with passed appetizers and a modern green salad with a chardonnay, the dinner will feature a Skuna Bay salmon crudo paired with a 2014 pinot noir and a rack of lamb paired with a 2013 syrah. Finish the night with a deconstructed tart complete with sangria compote and baked citrus meringue—perfectly complemented by Cambria Winery's 2015 viognier.

May 4 – 7, 2017



AVP Huntington Beach Open

Huntington Beach Pier

347 Pacific Coast Highway

Huntington Beach, CA 92648

(949) 679-3599

Surf City U.S.A. is home to the first AVP tournament of the season, the Huntington Beach Open. A pro beach volleyball tournament held just south of the Huntington Beach Pier, visitors can expect to spot Olympians like Kerri Walsh Jennings, April Ross, Phil Dalhausser, Nick Lucena and Jake Gibb. The four-day tournament begins on Thursday with qualification rounds followed by opening rounds on Friday, elimination rounds on Saturday and both semi-finals and finals on Sunday. There will also be a Stay & Play tournament on Friday for those that don't qualify for the regular competition and a co-ed tournament on Saturday. Priority seating is available for purchase, but general admission is free and open to the public.

May 5, 2017



Cinco de Mayo Fiesta

Cha Cha’s Latin Kitchen

110 West Birch Street

Brea, CA 92821

(714) 255-1040

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Cha Cha's Latin Kitchen's special fiesta. Now in its eighth year, the event runs throughout the day, starting at 11:30 a.m. Diners can get special beverage pricing for the drink-fueled holiday, including half off premium tequila, $15 grande margaritas—including those flavored with fresh watermelon—and $10 tequila shots when they're paired with a beer. While shots and cocktails are definitely the important part of any Cinco de Mayo celebration, pair your drinks with some of the restaurant's delicious food. Their offerings include everything from fresh guacamole, shrimp ceviche and traditional tortilla soup to carne asada, short rib enchiladas and fresh fish tacos.

May 5 – 7, 2017



O.C. Marathon

Newport Center

900 Newport Center Drive

Newport Beach, CA 92660

(949) 222-0456

Although the two big races don't take place until Sunday morning, the festivities for the O.C. Marathon kick off Friday afternoon with the start of the event's Lifestyle & Fitness Expo. The expo continues throughout Saturday, but the weekend also brings two smaller runs—the Kids Run the O.C. fun run and the Wahoo's O.C. 5K, both of which will take place at the O.C. Fair & Event Center. Early Sunday morning, marathon runners for both the OC Marathon and the event's half marathon will take off from the Newport Center, where Fashion Island is located, and run to the O.C. Fair & Event Center, where a finish line festival will take place until noon. Happy running!

May 5 – 21, 2017



“The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas”

Camino Real Playhouse

31776 El Camino Real

San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

(949) 489-8082

While the name of the musical comedy reveals its main subject, it doesn't capture the story's charm. Directed by Dan Blackley, the Camino Real Playhouse production tells the tale of the Chicken Ranch, a brothel that has operated for decades. Owned by one of the main characters, Miss Mona Stangley, no one bothers the business until a reporter decides to combat the illegal activities happening within. The show kicks off on May 5, which happens to be Preview Night. Preview Night offers lower pricing and a chance to see the performance before anyone else. The following night is Gala Night, which includes a buffet dinner and a special dessert during the intermission. The show runs through May 21.

May 6, 2017



Standup for the Cure

Newport Back Bay

1131 Back Bay Drive

Newport Beach, CA 92660

(760) 436-3589

Instead of walking or running for charity, test out your standup paddleboarding skills at Standup for the Cure. In an effort to raise funds for Susan G. Komen of Orange County, which works to provide education, outreach and research for breast cancer, members of the local Orange County community will come together and take to the water for one day only. Traverse the Back Bay on your board, but don't forget to check out everything else the event has to offer. A silent auction gives participants the chance to win things like paddleboards, a health expo sponsored by Kaiser offers free breast and skin cancer screenings and free paddleboarding lessons make it easy for all to take part. On the water, advanced paddleboards may enter the 5K race while an intermediate 2.5K, kid's races and a team relay race will also take place.

May 6, 2017



Succulent Teacup Workshop

The Potting Shed

401 West Chapman Avenue

Orange, CA 92866

(714) 468-5154

Old Towne Orange—more specifically, the Orange Circle—is known for its vintage shops and hip restaurants. One of the more interesting retail spots in its midst is The Potting Shed, a home and garden store that offers plenty of chic décor and fun antique pieces. One upcoming workshop at the shop involves creating succulent-filled teacups—perfect for spring in Southern California! Whether using them as a gift (Mother's Day, anyone?) or to decorate your own home, they seamlessly blend nature with vintage. The miniature garden will feature a variety of tiny plants and different teacup designs, but all materials and instruction will be provided.

May 6 – 7, 2017



Railroad Days

Fullerton Train Station

120 East Santa Fe Avenue

Fullerton, CA 92832

(714) 278-0648

The free, family-friendly event is great whether you're a train lover or not. Sponsored by the Fullerton Train Museum, Railroad Days is now in its 18th year. You'll find a variety of actual trains on site, with participants like Amtrak, Metrolink, BNSF Railway and special trains like the Carolwood Foundation's large scale rail cars, SCRPA's vintage cabooses and Disneyland Resort's C.K. Holliday Locomotive #1. More than 13,000 square feet of space are dedicated to model trains as well. Additional booths from local companies like Imagination Depot, Irvine Park Railroad, Usborne Books and More, CJ's Best Bricks and RC Fly Buy Toys provide additional entertainment and information throughout the two-day festival.

Through May 7, 2017



“An American in Paris”

Segerstrom Center for the Arts

600 Town Center Drive

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

(714) 556-2787

When an American soldier links up with a mysterious French woman to explore the romantic, beloved city of Paris, it's no surprise that the result is one of the best musicals of recent history. Though it is based on the 1951 film of the same title, the musical premiered less than three years ago, but has quickly earned plenty of awards. Gracing the Segerstrom Hall stage for nearly two weeks, the show tells the story of the two as they muddle through a post-war society and try to start anew. It's more than two and a half hours of musical fun that is sure to delight local audiences.

May 7, 2017



Mommy & Me Photoshoot and Adoption Day

Top Dog Barkery

21010 Pacific Coast Highway

Huntington Beach, CA 92648

(714) 960-3647

Stop by Huntington Beach's newest retail hotspot for a day filled with pups and pictures. Top Dog Barkery at Pacific City will host their Mommy & Me Photoshoot and Adoption Day, perfect for dog lovers of all kind. Take your own pooch down to the shop to get your very own keepsake—a photo together, just in time for Mother's Day. Proceeds from each photoshoot will benefit OC Animal Care. There will be an adoption component with pups from OC Animal Care on site. Anyone who makes a donation to the shelter will also be entered into a raffle to win a basket of dog-related goodies from Top Dog as well.

May 7, 2017



Maifest and Kinderfest

The Phoenix Club

1340 South Sanderson Avenue

Anaheim, CA 92806

(714) 563-4166

May is here, and Maifest is the perfect way to celebrate! Held in conjunction with Kinderfest in The Phoenix Club's biergarten, it's also a celebration of the city of Anaheim's designation as a sister city to Berlin, Germany. The event will feature a parade of the German American League Clubs, a traditional maypole dance and the crowning of the May queen, or the maikönigin. There will also be live music from The Blue Birds, performances from authentic folk dancers, traditional German food and plenty of cold beer to go around. Kids will also enjoy the event, with Kinderfest activities like a playground, a bounce house and fun games to play.

May 9, 2017



Drive Out ALS Golf Classic

Monarch Beach Golf Links

50 Monarch Beach Resort North

Dana Point, CA 92629

(714) 285-1088

What better way to spend a Tuesday in Orange County than golfing in the sunshine? Spring provides ample time for the precise individual sport, but nothing compares to giving back at the same time. The Drive Out ALS Golf Classic, in partnership with the NFL Alumni Southern California chapter, helps raise money for 170 different families that have been affected by ALS—a nervous system disease—in O.C. A full day of golf at the luxury Monarch Beach course will include either individual entry into the tournament or a foursome entry, which includes one NFL player. Follow it up with a cocktail party, a dinner and a special auction. Some former NFL players that will attend include John Randle, Marcus Allen and Christian Okoye.

May 10, 2017



Mother’s Day Gift Baskets Workshop

Roger’s Gardens

2301 San Joaquin Hills Road

Corona del Mar, CA 92625

(949) 640-5800

Just in time for Mother's Day, visit Roger's Gardens for an exciting workshop that doubles as the perfect gift. Led by Chris Patterson and Erin Brengle, the hour-and-a-half long experience includes all of the materials you need to finish your basket—or at least to give you a running start. Follow the duo's instructions and tips on creating the perfect gift, filled with things like a small colorful orchid, moss, thin birch, a terra cotta flower pot and plenty of gourmet snacks. Space is limited and the cost is $99.99, which includes all instructions, materials and goodies for the basket.

May 11 – 14, 2017



Tinker Bell Half Marathon

Disneyland Resort

1313 Disneyland Drive

Anaheim, CA 92802

(407) 939-4786

Let your fitness dreams come true at the Happiest Place on Earth with the Tinker Bell Half Marathon. One of runDisney's signature events, the 13.1-mile run leads participants through the Disneyland Resort, including both theme parks, and into surrounding Anaheim streets, where they will pass through historic neighborhoods and the modern Center Street Promenade. In addition to the fairytale-esque half marathon, the weekend's events include the Tinker Bell 10K, the Never Land 5K, age-group focused kid's races and a health and fitness expo. Upgrade to a VIP experience to visit the Treasure Lounge, where there will be a sweat-resistant makeup clinic, a meet and greet with artist Gabby Zapata, runDisney merchandise offerings and a post-race cool down tent.

May 12 – 13, 2017



“Harry Potter And The Chamber of Secrets in Concert”

Segerstrom Center for the Arts

600 Town Center Drive

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

(714) 556-2787

After presenting the music from "Harry Potter And The Sorcerer's Stone," the first movie in the popular fantasy series, last fall, Segerstrom Center has returned with a spring concert from the subsequent film. In "Harry Potter And The Chamber of Secrets," Harry and his friends go on some pretty epic adventures featuring some dangerous situations—flying cars, slashing trees and monstrous snakes—which, in turn, provide a fabulously intense score. Watch the trio's incredible adventures on the center's big screen while the Pacific Symphony performs the soundtrack live on stage. When it comes to Harry Potter, magic is always in the air—especially when John Williams' tunes are involved.

May 12 – 13, 2017



Remnants of the Past Vintage Show

O.C. Fair & Event Center

88 Fair Drive

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

(714) 708-1500

After a successful run on the Central Coast, Remnants of the Past makes its way to Orange County for the first time with a two-day run at the O.C. fairgrounds. As one of the biggest vintage shows in the country, it offers antique and handmade goods in a variety of styles, including French farmhouse, country chic, Bohemian, rustic, European, industrial, mid-century modern and more. Erika Kotite will be a guest at the event, signing copies of her book "The She Shed," which details how to make your own tiny spaces. Shop for buried treasures of your own or gift them to your mom this Mother's Day. Some of the show's proceeds will benefit the With Hope Foundation.

May 13, 2017



Mommy and Me Fairy Gardens

Centennial Farm

88 Fair Drive

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

(714) 708-1619

Spark your imagination with this fun, nature-filled activity at Centennial Farm. As the first time this specific workshop will be presented, it's the ideal Mother's Day activity for moms and their kids to complete together. Presented on the actual holiday itself, participants can create their own living fairy garden, complete with vibrant plants and succulents that you can water and take care of all year long. Small structures and other design elements are rumored to lure fairies nearby—something that kids will absolutely love. Kelly Dougherty, an O.C. Fair regular, will lead the class, which runs from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Each garden costs $40.

May 13, 2017



Candle Making Workshop

Seaside Gallery and Goods

124 Tustin Avenue

Newport Beach, CA 92663

(949) 290-7249

One special activity for Mother's Day is the candle-making workshop at Newport Beach's Seaside Gallery and Goods. The instructor, Michelle Bendetti, is both a member of the collective and a business owner of Bramble Candles, which creates hand-poured, 100% soy wax candles that are shipped all over the country. The class will cost $55 per person, but the instructor will walk each guest through the candle-making process, allowing them to make their own waxy pillar from start to finish. The workshop will take place from 1 to 3 p.m., but there will also be a paint workshop in the Pelican Courtyard beginning at 10 a.m.—another fun Mother's Day artistic adventure.

May 16, 2017



Book Launch Party for “The Inheritance of Shame: A Memoir”

Fingerprints Music

420 East 4th Street

Long Beach, CA 90802

(562) 433-4996

On Tuesday, May 16, celebrate the launch of "The Inheritance of Shame: A Memoir" with author Peter Gajdics at Long Beach's Fingerprints Music. The book tells the story of Gajidics' own experience undergoing six years of conversion therapy meant to rid him of his homosexuality by a rogue psychiatrist. His time spend in British Columbia for the years of therapy coupled with his parents' war-torn upbringings led him to explore themes like oppression and childhood trauma in his book. Complete with a reading, a signing, a wine reception and live music from local folk duo Bearcoon the event, which starts at 7 p.m., is one you will want to attend.

May 19, 2017



See Hunter Hayes Live

House of Blues

400 Disney Way

Anaheim, CA 92802

(714) 778-2583

Country artist Hunter Hayes will make an appearance at the House of Blues in Anaheim on May 19, bringing with him his effortless blend of country, rock, pop and blues. A versatile artist ever since he burst onto the scene in 2011, the 25-year-old musician has already been nominated for five Grammys after releasing only two albums. With hits like "Wanted," "Somebody's Heartbreak," "I Want Crazy" and his latest single "Yesterday's Song," the songwriter and multi-instrumentalist is preparing to release his third studio album this year. With a strong social media presence, a proclivity to fan interaction and a Guinness World Record for the most concerts played in different cities in one day (10 shows in 10 cities in 24 hours), it's clear that he's forging his own path.

May 19 – 21, 2017



O.C. Greek Fest

St. John Greek Orthodox Church

405 North Dale Street

Anaheim, CA 92801

(714) 827-0181

Celebrate the best of Greek culture with this exciting event, held at the oldest Byzantine church in Orange County. Live music and Greek folk dancing performances will take place each day in addition to church tours and Greek travel videos that are sure to inspire wanderlust. Sunday will also feature a classic car show. While drooling over the captivating entertainment, don't forget to sample some of the Greek fare. There will be daily cooking demonstrations so you can figure out how to make Greek cuisine at home, but

May 20, 2017



Dance on the Civic Green

Newport Beach Civic Center

100 Civic Center Drive

Newport Beach, CA 92660

(714) 497-3137

www.backhausdance.org Newport Beach Civic Center100 Civic Center DriveNewport Beach, CA 92660(714) 497-3137 Families and those of all ages can enjoy Dance on the Civic Green, presented by the city of Newport Beach in partnership with Backhausdance. For more than a decade, the contemporary Orange County-based dance company has offered a wide range of dance performance throughout the region. This event, held on the green at the Civic Center, offers an engaging way for the community to enjoy a stunning, athletic presentation of talent. The group, with the help of artistic director Jennifer Backhaus, has created a unique dance just for the event. Take a picnic to enjoy as you watch the dancers and relish the great outdoors.

May 20 – 21, 2017



“The Painted Garden”

Segerstrom Center for the Arts

600 Town Center Drive

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

(714) 556-2787

www.scfta.org Segerstrom Center for the Arts600 Town Center DriveCosta Mesa, CA 92626(714) 556-2787 Few experiences are as engaging as “The Painted Garden,” an interactive show that allows kids to insert themselves its magical world. A variety of sensors placed within the performance area respond to sound and movement, creating a series of colorful fun adventures that are more memorable as they’re experienced firsthand. Created by Kurdish painter Rebwar Saeed, the show features an abundance of yellows, blues, greens and reds that represent the earth, water or the sky, life and love. With stunning aesthetics and a powerful sensory experience, each child can feel as if they are a part of it—and of the arts in general.

May 21, 2017



Anniversary Show

Lahaina Galleries

1173 Newport Center Drive

Newport Beach, CA 92660

(949) 721-9117

www.lahainagalleries.com Lahaina Galleries1173 Newport Center DriveNewport Beach, CA 92660(949) 721-9117 May marks a special anniversary for Lahaina Galleries at Fashion Island—41 years as a company. Started on Front Street in Maui, Hawaii, in 1976, the Anniversary Show at Lahaina is said to be their show of the year. Six artists will attend the celebration: Alexei Butirskiy, Dario Campanile, Larissa Morais, Kalman Radvanyi, Jack Storms and Caroline Zimmermann. Visit the gallery to see new works by each of the artists, representing art forms ranging from abstract to photorealism. There will also be wooden and glass sculptures on display. Though the event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the new works will remain on display through the end of the month.

May 21, 2017



Walk to Cure Arthritis

Angel Stadium

2000 East Gene Autry Way

Anaheim, CA 92806

(949) 585-0201

www.arthritis.org Angel Stadium2000 East Gene Autry WayAnaheim, CA 92806(949) 585-0201 With walks held all over the country, last year’s Orange County and the Inland Empire walk was the top fundraising walk for arthritis in the nation—and this year is shaping up to be the same. With a goal of $600,000, locals who have either experienced arthritis themselves or been impacted by someone affected are helping support the Arthritis Foundation in their effort to discover treatments or cures, advocate in Washington D.C. and support those in the local community who may be suffering. Become a “Champion of Yes” by walking on your own—either three miles or one mile—before an award ceremony and raffle take place.

May 23, 2017



Common Foot and Ankle Disorders

Hoag Hospital Irvine

16200 Sand Canyon Avenue

Irvine, CA 92618

(844) 890-8448

www.orthopedichospital.com Hoag Hospital Irvine16200 Sand Canyon AvenueIrvine, CA 92618(844) 890-8448 Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Steve Kang will lead this lecture on the most common foot and ankle disorders happening today. A board-certified surgeon, Kang is qualified to detail common issues as well as some of the best treatments and options for conditioning irritated feet or ankles. The free talk is part of the Orthopedic Community Education series, which includes other lectures on things like osteoporosis education, aching feet and understanding a surgical graft procedure commonly referred to as Tommy John surgery. Registration can be completed online or via phone before the day of the lecture.

May 25, 2017



Amy Hanaiali’i Gilliom

Irvine Barclay Theatre

4242 Campus Drive

Irvine, CA 92612

(949) 854-4646

www.thebarclay.org Irvine Barclay Theatre4242 Campus DriveIrvine, CA 92612(949) 854-4646 Hawaiian singer and songwriter Amy Hanaiali’i Gilliom will grace the Barclay stage on May 25, bringing with her a flurry of traditional Hawaiian music and a gorgeous falsetto voice. Her songs, which are sung in Hawaiian, help keep her people’s language alive in a time that would quickly overlook it otherwise. Though she has been awarded 24 Na Hoku Hanohano awards and been nominated for a Grammy five times, her record gets better yet: Hanaiali’i Gilliom is the top selling female vocalist to ever come out of Hawaii. With 15 solo albums since 1995, she continues to take the world by storm, touring everywhere from Europe to Japan and China.

May 25, 2017



Puesto Test Kitchen Dinners

Puesto

8577 Irvine Center Drive

Irvine, CA 92618

(949) 608-9990

www.eatpuesto.com Puesto8577 Irvine Center DriveIrvine, CA 92618(949) 608-9990 Dine in the Puesto kitchen alongside Executive Creative Chef Katy Smith this month during one of Puesto’s three test kitchen dinners. The Irvine-based Mexican restaurant draws inspiration from traditional Mexican dishes, but the test kitchen dinners provide diners with an extra special experience. Limited in-kitchen dining space will be available for those that sign up in advance, where diners will enjoy a five-course meal prepared right next to them. Optional beverage pairings will be available as well. Full of Puesto favorites and off-menu items, the May test kitchen dinner is the second in a series of three, with the final dinner scheduled for June 22.

May 26 – 27, 2017



Movies on the Beach

Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort

1131 Back Bay Drive

Newport Beach, CA 92660

(949) 729-3863

www.newportdunes.com Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort1131 Back Bay DriveNewport Beach, CA 92660(949) 729-3863 The end of May marks the start of Movies on the Beach, held at the Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort each Saturday and Sunday through the end of September. Grab your blankets and chairs and head down to the bay for a sunset film—each of which is child friendly so you can bring the kids along too. Don’t forget your snacks as you settle in to watch movies like “The Secret Life of Pets” on May 26 and “Rango” on May 27. These films are just the start though; throughout the season, other offerings include “Moana,” “Angels in the Outfield,” “The Princess Bride,” “Jurassic World,” and many others.

May 26 – 29, 2017



Strawberry Festival

Village Green

Between Euclid Street and Main Street

Garden Grove, CA 92840

(714) 638-0981

www.strawberryfestival.org Village GreenBetween Euclid Street and Main StreetGarden Grove, CA 92840(714) 638-0981 The famed Oxnard strawberry festival is a lengthy drive for O.C. residents, but luckily there is a close-to-home alternative for berry lovers. The Garden Grove Strawberry Festival takes place near the end of May, offering plenty of activities to keep you busy for a few days. Between Friday at 1 p.m. and Monday at 9 p.m., see everything from a parade full of bands, floats and celebrities to a variety of live music and contests. Don’t miss the kick-off strawberry cake cutting ceremony on Friday, the Tiny Tots King & Queen contest, the Strawberry Stomp 5K and the Strawberry Idol karaoke contest.

May 27, 2017



Watercolor Basics

Happily Ever Etched

8028 Beach Boulevard

Buena Park, CA 90620

(714) 527-4272

www.happilyeveretched.com Happily Ever Etched8028 Beach BoulevardBuena Park, CA 90620(714) 527-4272 Jane Gahng from Red Letter Day leads this airy, colorful workshop that will explain the basics of watercolor painting. Over the course of three hours, participants will learn color theory, the basic fundamentals of the watercolor materials, how to mix and blend colors, how to control the paintbrush and so much more. The techniques learned at Happily Ever Etched will allow you to create florals, portraits, landscapes and more. After the lesson, the experience continues into your own home as the $125 fee allows you to take home your own set of watercolors as well as an instruction booklet to practice in. Aside from the paints and palette, attendees will get their own brushes, watercolor paper, pencil, ruler and tote bag.

May 27, 2017



Beerfest

Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort

1131 Back Bay Drive

Newport Beach, CA 92660

(949) 729-3863

www.newportbeachbeerfest.com Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort1131 Back Bay DriveNewport Beach, CA 92660(949) 729-3863 Orange County is always a happening spot for beer lovers and this May is no different. Newport Dunes hosts the Newport Beach Beerfest, a festival focused on—what else?—delicious, cold beer. Many Southern California breweries will participate in the event, including Left Coast Brewing Co., Hangar 24, Bootlegger’s Brewery, Stone Brewing Co. and more, while those from outside the region will appear as well. Aside from drinks, visitors can enjoy the musical styles of Black Eyed Peas and No Doubt tribute bands as well as Bass Punks and D.J. Eddey. You won’t go hungry at the event either, as a variety of local food trucks will be on site selling dishes.