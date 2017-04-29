Dodgers Stun Phillies With 3 Straight Homers, Rally In Ninth Inning To Win, 6-5

LOS ANGELES (CKSLA.com/AP) — Yasiel Puig, Cody Bellinger and Justin Turner hit consecutive homers off Hector Neris in the ninth, helping the Los Angeles Dodgers rally for a wild 6-5 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday night.
Los Angeles trailed 5-2 before the three straight homers. It was the first time the team had accomplished the feat since Aug. 18, 2012.
Austin Barnes then singled off Neris (0-1) with one out. Joely Rodriguez came in and got Andrew Toles to fly out, but Corey Seager singled and Adrian Gonzalez drilled a ball off third baseman Maikel Franco’s glove for the winning hit.
Bellinger hit his first MLB homer in the 7th inning. Andrew Toles hit his fourth home run in the 1st inning.
Brock Stassi hit his second MLB home run for the Phillies, catcher Andrew Knapp hit his first home run, also for the Phillies.
In all, the game saw seven dingers — five by the Dodgers and two for the Phillies.
Grant Dayton (1-0) pitched a scoreless inning for the win. Hector Norris (0-1) took the loss for Philadelphia.
