Crashes Shut Down 405 Freeway Near LAX, 1 Killed

April 29, 2017 8:27 AM
Filed Under: 405 Freeway, Fatal Crash, Inglewood, LAX

INGLEWOOD (CBSLA.com) – Two crashes, one of them fatal, closed the 405 Freeway in both directions in Inglewood near Los Angeles International Airport for several hours early Saturday morning.

The first crash occurred on the northbound side at Manchester Boulevard at about 3:20 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

One person died at the scene of that crash, CHP said. The name of the victim was not released.

About 10 minutes later, a crash involving several vehicles occurred on the southbound side in the same area, a county fire dispatcher said.

According to county fire, two people were injured in the two crashes. Their conditions were not confirmed.

A Sig Alert was issued at 3:44 a.m. and all north and southbound lanes were closed at Century Boulevard, the CHP reported. Two lanes were reopened on the northbound side at 5:30 a.m. The southbound side was fully reopened at around 8 a.m.

The exact circumstances of both crashes were not immediately known.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)

