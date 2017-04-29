Century-Old Tree Crashes Down In Altadena

ALTADENA (CBSLA.com) – Powerful winds brought down a massive 100-year-old pine tree early Saturday morning in an Altadena neighborhood, crushing two parked cars.
The tree, which sits on a homeowner’s property, fell onto the street at around 3 a.m. in the 2400 block of Highland Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. No one was injured and no homes were damaged.
Los Angeles County Public Works Department crews were called out to remove the tree and the debris. As of 8 a.m., they were working frantically to clear the mess. The street was closed, but neighbors were still able to access their homes.
Since Thursday, heavy winds have felled trees and knocked out power to thousands across Los Angeles County. At its height of the windstorm overnight Thursday, about 24,000 customers with the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power and Southern California Edison were without electricity. As of Saturday morning, DWP reported that less than 1,000 customers were without power.