Best Events This Week In Los Angeles – May 1

It’s the first week of May, and there’s already a lot to celebrate. Cinco de Mayo, the Kentucky Derby, and the celebration of National BBQ month are just a few things that kick off both a week and a month full of fun activities.

Chow Down for National BBQ Month

Various Locations Various Locations May is BBQ month, and whether you prefer it Texas, Memphis, St. Louis, or Kansas City style, L.A.’s got a joint for you. The grub at Belle Belle’s Que in Chinatown uses only the finest ingredients, and is infused with an unmistakable Texas wood-fired taste. Memphis style joint, and L.A. favorite Baby Blues is the place to go for some of the best sauce in town, and the most amazing banana pudding, while Max City BBQ has all your St. Louis style needs covered, using locally harvested ingredients. If Kansas City style is your jam, Boneyard Bistro is a sure bet.

See “The Bodyguard” Musical

Pantages Theatre

6233 Hollywood Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90028

(323) 468-1770

www.hollywoodpantages.com Pantages Theatre6233 Hollywood Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90028(323) 468-1770 Smash-hit film turned award-winning musical, “The Bodyguard,” opens today at the Pantages. Secret Service agent Frank Farmer has traded his days working with the Secret Service to protecting a superstar singer. GRAMMY Award-nominated and multi-platinum recording artist Deborah Cox plays the role of singer Rachel Marron, who needs protection from an unknown stalker. A power struggle between the two blossoms into an unlikely love story.

Bach Trios

Walt Disney Concert Hall

111 S Grand Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90012

(323) 850-2000

www.laphil.com Walt Disney Concert Hall111 S Grand Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90012(323) 850-2000 Keep it classy on Hump Day with a trip to the Walt Disney Concert Hall to see the last Colburn Celebrity Recital performance of the season. World-renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma is joined by MacArthur Fellow musicians Edgar Meyer (bass) and Chris Thile (mandolin) to perform a selection of trios from one of the greatest composers to ever live. The three will perform the selection of Bach Trios for one-night-only.





Attend A New Restaurant Opening: Sweet Chick

New Restaurant Opening: Sweet Chick

448 N. Fairfax Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90036

www.sweetchick.com New Restaurant Opening: Sweet Chick448 N. Fairfax Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90036 Yet another New York City transplant has made its way west, with the opening of Sweet Chick. Backed by rapper Nas, the chicken and waffles concept is bringing a mix of southern comfort and hip hop vibes to the city. Twists on classic dishes and desserts, paired with drinks ranging from traditional to a purple drink slushie, are all on the menu at the new neighborhood spot.

Spend May the Fourth Day at Skyspace LA

OUE Skyspace Los Angeles

633 West Fifth St., Suite 840

Los Angeles, CA 90071

(213) 894-9000

www.oue-skyspace.com OUE Skyspace Los Angeles633 West Fifth St., Suite 840Los Angeles, CA 90071(213) 894-9000 While Skyspace Los Angeles can’t get you to outerspace to celebrate May the Fourth Day, they can get you high above the L.A. skyline for an incredible view of the city. In honor of the day created as a nod to Star Wars, they’re hosting an event that includes a meet-and-greet with characters from a galaxy far, far away. Your ticket also includes an exhilarating ride down the plexiglass, skyscraper-hugging Skyslide, and admission to the 54th floor full of interactive exhibits and two observation terraces.

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo

Various Locations

www.theatricum.com Various Locations Angelenos love a good celebration, and Cinco de Mayo is no exception. Food and drink specials can be found all over the city, like Gracias Madre’s Cazuela Cocktail for two paired with their super loaded Pinches Nachos Gordos and live music. Mexican Masked Wrestling meets burlesque show Lucha VaVOOM has a show tonight featuring all manner of debaucherous fun, while a family friendly Fiesta at FIG will feature a pop-up bar in the courtyard, DJs, mariachis, and a DIY pinata workshop.



Kentucky Derby Viewing Party

Baltaire Restaurant

11647 San Vicente Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90049

(424) 273-1660

www.baltaire.com Baltaire Restaurant11647 San Vicente Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90049(424) 273-1660 If heading to Churchill Downs to see the Kentucky Derby isn’t in the cards for you, join Baltaire’s 3rd annual Kentucky Derby Viewing Party. From 1pm – 4:30pm, the restaurant will be celebrating by showing coverage on multiple large projector screens, and serving up Baltaire Juleps, curated flights of Kentucky bourbon, and Derby-inspired dishes. Guests are encouraged to sport their fanciest fascinators and fedoras for a Derby Day Best Hat and Dressed Contest.

2nd Annual Masters of Taste

Pasadena Rose Bowl

1001 Rose Bowl Dr.

Pasadena, CA 91103

(626) 791-6677

www.mastersoftastela.com Pasadena Rose Bowl1001 Rose Bowl Dr.Pasadena, CA 91103(626) 791-6677 Luxury outdoor food and drink festival, Masters of Taste, is back for a second year on the field of the Pasadena Rose Bowl. Over 40 Culinary Masters and Sweet Masters will prepare their finest fare, served with tastings from 30+ Beverage Masters. Some of California’s best wineries, craft breweries, and roasters will be represented at the event estimated to bring over 2,500 attendees. 100% of the proceeds benefit Union Station Homeless Services.

