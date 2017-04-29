5 Suspects Arrested In Apple Valley Murder

April 29, 2017 12:34 PM
Filed Under: Apple Valley, Murder

APPLE VALLEY (CBSLA.com) – Authorities have arrested five people on murder-related charges, including two brothers, in the shooting death of a 21-year-old man outside an Apple Valley home earlier this week.

Johnny Octavio Lasoya Jr., 21, was shot dead Wednesday night.

On Friday, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s investigators apprehended 23-year-old Anthony Espinoza and his brother, 19-year-old Rae Espinoza, 20-year-old Joseph Martinez and 18-year-old Devin Ross, along with a 17-year-old boy.

According to the sheriff’s department, the incident began when several people drove up to a home in the 2300 block of Hurons Avenue before 5:40 p.m. and made contact with Lasoya.

An argument ensued between Lasoya and one of them. During the argument, a second person shot at him, striking him in the upper body.

After the shooting occurred, the two fled in “separate grey compact vehicles,” the sheriff’s department said.

Lasoya was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 6:31 p.m., SBSD reported.

The arrests were conducted by homicide and gang unit detectives. Deputies did not provide a motive for the shooting.

The four adults were booked into the High Desert Detention Center. The teen was booked into Juvenile Hall. The exact charges each face were not immediately confirmed.

