2 Adults, 2 Children Killed In Victorville Crash

April 29, 2017 11:25 AM
Filed Under: Fatal Crash, Victorville

VICTORVILLE (CBSLA.com) – Four people were killed, including two children, in a three-vehicle collision in Victorville late Friday night.

According to a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s spokesman, three vehicles collided at around 8:11 p.m. in the area of Air Expressway and Phantom West.

Two adults and two children were pronounced dead at the scene. A third child was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

All those killed or injured were from one vehicle, the sheriff’s department said. No one in the other two cars was hurt.

No names were released. The circumstances of the crash were not confirmed.

