Wind-Whipped Fire Burns Garage, Nearby Trees In Exposition Park

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The gusty winds whipped up a fire early Friday that started in a garage and was spread to several nearby buildings and palm trees in Exposition Park.
The fire broke out at 2:09 a.m. at 1635 W. 39th Place and threatened as many as three nearby buildings as it spread to nearby debris and palm trees, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey said. It took 91 firefighters about 40 minutes to put out the fire.
“The fire came from the back, all to the front, the trees, even their house. It went over to their house,” a neighbor who identified herself as Tracy said. “The wind, it was terrible.”
The garage was heavily damaged, Humphrey said, and at least one home next to it “sustained significant damage in this wind-driven fire,” he said.
The residents did not happen to be home and do not require immediate Red Cross assistance, but may be displaced later by the fire damage, Humphrey said.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)