Small Brush Fires Break Out In Palms, Sunland-Tujunga

NEAR CULVER CITY (CBSLA.com) – Two small brush fires that broke out Friday afternoon — one in the Westside neighborhood of Palms and the other in Sunland-Tujunga — were quickly contained.
At around 1:20 p.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a quarter-acre brush fire between an alley and the 210 Freeway. Ground and air crews were called to the blaze. The fire was knocked down within 36 minutes.
At around the same time, LAFD crews were called to the 9300 block of West Exposition Boulevard in Palms for a second quarter-acre brush fire. LAFD and Culver City Fire Department crews were called to the scene and knocked down the fire by 2:15 p.m.
No structures were threatened in either fire and there were no injuries, LAFD said.
There was no immediate word on a possible cause in either fire.