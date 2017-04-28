STUDIO CITY (CBSLA.com) — Meet this week’s Pets2Love: Maya!
Maya, ID# 17-19641, is a 4 1/2-year-old female Terrier mix who underwent a glamorous makeover after coming to the SEAACA Care Center with filthy and matted fur. She is now all dolled up and ready for her fur-ever home.
Like most terriers, Maya is athletic and needs plenty of exercise, but responds well to rewards-based training.
Maya is available for adoption at the SEAACA Animal Control Care Center. To adopt, please call (562) 803-3301.