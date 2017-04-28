LAFD Battalion Chief Suffers Fatal Medical Emergency While Driving On Duty

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The Los Angeles Fire Department is in mourning Friday after losing a battalion chief who was on duty and driving at the time of his death.

Battalion Chief Jerome Boyd, 55, suffered some type of medical emergency around 11 a.m.

An autopsy will determine the official cause of death.

Boyd had served more than 30 years in the department. He was assigned to the Fire Prevention Bureau’s Public Safety Section in 2013.

Boyd’s car rear-ended a pickup in the area of 17th and Los Angeles Streets after his medical issue. He was taken to a hospital by an LAFD ambulance, but attempts to save him were unsuccessful.

“I join the men and women of the LAFD in mourning Chief Boyd’s sudden passing,” said LAFD Chief Ralph Terrazas. “It is always an unexpected tragedy to lose one of our own, and my thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time.”

CBS 2’s Jeff Nguyen said the fire department honored Boyd with a procession that stopped briefly at City Hall.

Boyd joined the LAFD in October 1986. He became a captain in 1994 and a battalion chief in 2007.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)