Man Shot By Home Invasion Robbers In Beverly Crest Area

BEVERLY CREST (CBSLA.com) — A man was hospitalized Friday morning after being shot by men during a home invasion robbery in the Beverly Crest area.
The shots were reported at 3:15 a.m. Friday at a home on Summer Holly Circle, south of Mulholland. Arriving officers determined that a number of men entered the home and shot a 43-year-old man.
The man was rushed to the hospital, where he is currently in the intensive care unit. His condition was not known.
Police say they found a large amount of drugs and cash in the house, which may be the reason why it was targeted, but they are still unsure how many suspects they are looking for at this point.