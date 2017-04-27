Wild Winds Topple Trees, Knock Out Power In LA Area

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Winds with gusts up to 60 mph in some areas knocked out power Thursday to more than 6,000 Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers.
More than 2,400 customers were without electricity in Los Feliz, and nearly 2,200 had no power in Hollywood, according to the DWP.
An outage was also affecting about 1,500 customers in El Sereno, the DWP said. In many areas, power was restored relatively quickly.
Lesser outages were reported elsewhere in the city.
Winds with gusts up to 60 mph were blamed for felling several trees and branches that took down power lines.
A tree branch fell onto power lines in Van Nuys, and sparks could be seen in camera from SKY9 from wires in East Los Angeles.
In Hawthorne late Thursday, winds knocked a large tree onto a car in a parking lot, and also tore open a water main.
