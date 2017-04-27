What To Do This Weekend In Orange County – April 28

If your idea of a good time consists of something a bit more leisurely and wholesome, there are plenty of options to choose from. The weekend destinations were selected with a much broader audience in mind. A little less in spectacle, these spots stick pack plenty of value when it comes to having a memorable weekend.

Friday, April 28



Anaheim Ducks Vs. Edmonton Oilers – Game 2

Honda Center

2695 E Katella Ave.

Anaheim, CA 92806

www.nhl.com Honda Center2695 E Katella Ave.Anaheim, CA 92806 Every sport has its fanatics but few are as passionate as hockey fans during the chase for Lord Stanley’s Cup. The Anaheim Ducks delivered some high drama in making it out of the first round of the NHL Playoffs and the second round pits the Ducks against a hockey powerhouse in the Edmonton Oilers. While tickets are certainly tough to get a hold of, they aren’t impossible and that means there is a real chance of experiencing playoff hockey firsthand. The Honda Center will be a sea of orange and rumbling with excitement as the Ducks look to take advantage on their home ice. The pace of the game makes it so that there is never a dull moment and considering the frenzied environment, Friday night is going to be a fun one in Anaheim.

Saturday, April 29

America’s Family Pet Expo

OC Fair & Events Center

88 Fair Dr.

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

(714) 708-1500

www.petexpooc.org The Pet Expo returns to Orange County this weekend to showcase the latest for your four-legged family members. In addition to accessories and new technologies for your pets, there will be plenty of animals on hand for guests to get acquainted with. This pet expo goes well beyond just cats and dogs, as mini horses, tortoises, and exotic birds compliment demos that include surfing dogs and cats. While vendors aim to introduce new essentials for pet owners, the expo floor will mostly play host to a variety of animals naturally. Guests will also be able to adopt should they find a special friend at the expo. A great way to spend some time with the family and potentially add to it, the Pet Expo is always a hit.





Bowling At Night

Irvine Lanes

3415 Michelson Dr.

Irvine, CA 92612

(949) 786-9625

www.irvinelanes.com Irvine Lanes3415 Michelson Dr.Irvine, CA 92612(949) 786-9625 Boasting some 40-lanes and state of the art scoring and bumper rail technology, the lanes of Irvine are both classic and modern in the same game. Offering “Galaxy Bowling” on Friday and Saturday nights, guests can take aim at their 10-pin frame under a wash of black light, fun lasers, and contemporary pop tunes. Offering snacks and refreshments to keep you fueled while you bowl, this night at the lanes is about as wholesome as it gets.

Sunday, April 30



Newport Beach In Water Boat Show

Lido Marina Village

3434 Via Lido

Newport Beach, CA 92663

www.newportinwaterboatshow.com Lido Marina Village3434 Via LidoNewport Beach, CA 92663 The Lido Marina is picturesque Newport at it’s finest. This weekend, the village will be brimming with some of the newest, most spectacular boats on the water. The 44th annual boat show will welcome some 200 different vessels to the harbor as part of the West Coast’s premier industry event. In addition to the boats, there will be a host of vendors setting up along the shoreline to display the latest and greatest in nautical innovation. When all the eye candy get to be too much, guests can enjoy the bevy of shops and restaurants in the village, before getting back to the dock.





The O’Neill Museum

31831 Los Rios Street

San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

(949) 493-8444

www.bolsachica.org 31831 Los Rios StreetSan Juan Capistrano, CA 92675(949) 493-8444 Functioning as both the headquarters for the San Juan Capistrano Historical Society and the focal point of the Los Rios Historic District, The O’Neill Museum is an integral part of what is known to be California’s oldest neighborhood. Housing the cities essential photos, books, documents, maps, and genealogical records, the home built in 1870 is a California monument. Volunteer docents start and stop their historic walking tours of Los Rios and the adobes from the late 1700’s at the O’Neill and provide a unique glimpse into the story of our state. Within the museum itself, guests can get a better understanding of the landscape of California at that time by exploring the relics that reside permanently at The O’Neill. With a price tag of just a few bucks, this is a unique experience that won’t break the bank to explore.

