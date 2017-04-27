Blaze At 2 Westlake District Buildings Knocked Down, But Transients May Still Be Inside

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A knockdown was declared on a massive fire that roared through two Westlake District buildings early Thursday, but authorities say there may be some homeless people still inside one of the buildings that was supposed to be vacant.
The fire broke out at 2:11 a.m. at 681 S. Bonnie Brae St., according to Los Angeles Fire Department’s Amy Bastman. It was declared knocked down by 161 firefighters within an hour and 26 minutes.
The large blaze prompted evacuations of the two buildings and residents in a nearby convalescent home were told to shelter in place, Los Angeles Fire spokesman Erik Scott said.
At one point, as fire burned inside the building, firefighters went into a defensive mode, fighting the blaze from the exterior.
Arson investigators are on scene.
“Initial reports from a few of the witnesses were that there may have been some transients in the initial fire building,” LAFD Battalion Chief Ralph Terrazas said.
Firefighters will search inside the buildings at daybreak, Scott said.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)