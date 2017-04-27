Police Search For Parents Who Hired Babysitter Who Allegedly Helped Her Boyfriend Molest Children

SANTA ANA (CBSLA.com) — Authorities are trying to find people who hired a female babysitter they say went on to molest children — with her boyfriend.

CBS2’s Stacey Butler has more about the suspect and the investigation.

“You don’t know who is watching your kids,” says Dan Curry.

Police announced the arrest of 23-year-old Brittney Mae Lyon last July in San Diego County. They say she may have also babysat children in LA, San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

Authorities accuse her of helping her boyfriend, 23-year-old Samuel Cabrera, molest two 7-year-o;ld girls One of the alleged victims has special needs.

Detectives said Lyon advertised her services as a a caregiver and babysitter on Care.com, Sitter.com and SitterCity.

She also apparently posted a fake profile using an alias using a photo from a stranger on Faceboook.

Officials said she lured each girl to the home where her boyfriend was living in Carlsbad. She allegedly videotaped him molesting the victims — several times over a period of several months.

Butler emailed each of the babysitting services for comment.

A spokesperson for Sitter.com told her, “Brittney Lyon advertised with our site less than a week last spring . Her profile was flagged and taken down. She made no contact with any user on [our] site. We are cooperating fully with police.”

SitterCity wrote in an email when they heard about the arrest, “…we immediately reached out to law enforcement to offer our assistance in their investigation. Our own investigation did not show any connection to SitterCity families. Our hearts go out to the families who are affected by this horrific situation. ”

Care.com did not reply by Butler’s deadline.

Police say there is so much evidence involving kids they cannot identify they’re asking parents all over Southern California to contact them if they used the babsitting sites or suspect they hired Lyon.

“Hopefully they’ll come out. These parents will see her picture and know that she’s one that’s watched her kids and will go to the police and help them out,” said Curry.