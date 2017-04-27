Pat Harvey Gets Behind The Scenes Of ‘The Amazing Race’ For Host Revelations

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — How many days could you go without sleeping in a bed or taking a shower?
CBS2 Anchor Pat Harvey recently sat down with “Amazing Race” host Phil Keoghan who gave her behind the scenes dish.
The big reveal?
The contestants aren’t the only ones roughing it.
Keoghan told Harvey he’s racing along with the contestants. It’s far from glitz and glamour and fancy hotels for the host.
“I haven’t had a shower since I left LA,” he says, washing his hair on the side of the road.
And there’s no make-up team to get Keoghan camera ready. Spray on make-up, and he applies it himself!
For Pat’s full interview, watch the video where Keoghan also explains how he stays at least one step ahead of the contestants at all times.
Of course, he’s got to be at the finish line before they get there.