Mission Viejo Boy, 10, Possibly Taken To Mexico By Father

MISSION VIEJO (CBSLA.com) — A 10-year-old Mission Viejo boy taken by his father out of school was never returned to his mother and may have been taken to Mexico, authorities said Thursday.
Jaime Zepeda, 33, picked up his son Jaime Huerta at about 1 p.m. Wednesday from Linda Vista Elementary School, 25222 Pericia Dr., in Mission Viejo and was supposed to drop the boy off at his mother’s home at 7 p.m., but never showed, Orange County sheriff’s Lt. Wayne Rehnelt said.
The boy’s mother believes Zepeda is headed to Mexico, where he has ties, with the boy, Rehnelt said.
Jaime Huerta is described as a Hispanic boy, 4 feet 1, 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing black Adidas shorts, a gray sweater, black tennis shoes and carrying a blue, gray and black backpack.
Zepeda is Hispanic, 5-foot-3, and 160 pounds. He is believed to be driving a gold 2002 Ford F-150, California license plate of 8U71467, or a 1997 Toyota Celica with California plate 6FGN527.
Anyone with information about Jaime Huerta’s whereabouts can call the Orange County Sheriff’s Department at (714) 647-7000.
