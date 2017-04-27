Man, 21, Shot Dead In Apple Valley

April 27, 2017 3:05 PM
Filed Under: Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY (CBSLA.com) – Authorities are looking for at least two people who may have been involved in the shooting death of a 21-year-old man outside an Apple Valley home Wednesday night.

The victim was identified as Johnny Octavio Lasoya Jr. Thursday.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, the incident began when several people drove up to a home in the 2300 block of Hurons Avenue before 5:40 p.m. and made contact with Lasoya.

An argument ensued between Lasoya and one of them. During the argument, a second person shot at him, striking him in the upper body.

After the shooting occurred, the two fled in “separate grey compact vehicles,” the sheriff’s department said.

Lasoya was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 6:31 p.m., SBSD reported.

Deputies did not provide suspect descriptions or a motive for the shooting.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch