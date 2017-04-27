Man, 21, Shot Dead In Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY (CBSLA.com) – Authorities are looking for at least two people who may have been involved in the shooting death of a 21-year-old man outside an Apple Valley home Wednesday night.
The victim was identified as Johnny Octavio Lasoya Jr. Thursday.
According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, the incident began when several people drove up to a home in the 2300 block of Hurons Avenue before 5:40 p.m. and made contact with Lasoya.
An argument ensued between Lasoya and one of them. During the argument, a second person shot at him, striking him in the upper body.
After the shooting occurred, the two fled in “separate grey compact vehicles,” the sheriff’s department said.
Lasoya was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 6:31 p.m., SBSD reported.
Deputies did not provide suspect descriptions or a motive for the shooting.