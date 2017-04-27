Man, 25, Gunned Down In South LA

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Homicide detectives are investing a shooting Thursday afternoon that left a victim dead and a suspect at large.

KCAL9’s Rachel Kim said the victim was found in an alley in the Crenshaw district.

Kim said the body was found in the alley next to a Bank of America with a nearby Smart & Final.

Police told her the victim was not a gang member but it was unclear if the shooter is.

The LAPD said the shooting happened just after 4 p.m.

Two people were sitting in a car when someone in a dark SUV pulled up next to them and stopped. Officials said the driver of the SUV got out of his vehicle and approached the two people in the car and fired multiple shots.

The passenger, a 25-year-old man, was struck and killed, police said.

The shooter took off and so did the driver in the victim’s car.

People who live in the area say they are fed up with the violence.

“I’ve lived here all my life,” said Danielle Johnson, “and as time went on, it just gets worse and worse. It’s like daylight now. They don’t even care no more. Daylight. Like I’m just tired of it. All these youth. Black, white, hispan-, it doesn’t even matter. Enough is enough. The only way it’s going to change is if we, people, change things around here. People need to get together and stop talking about no snitching and all that. You know what I’m saying? You know, they all know. Tell the police.”

Officials are asking anyone with information about this shooting to give them a call.