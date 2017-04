LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Wednesday night, visitors of Disneyland riding the “Pirates of the Caribbean” ride were treated with a surprise no one saw coming.

Johnny Depp who was dressed head to toe in his Jack Sparrow costume, surprised the riders by portraying his famous character on the ride while rambling on and swinging his sword.

Some of those who witnessed the performance captured the moment and shared it on social media.

Life is complete! Just saw Johnny Depp on Pirates of the Caribbean @Disneyland !! #PiratesoftheCaribbean pic.twitter.com/33lLTGmHng — Patricia (@MissLovelyCuppy) April 27, 2017

I can't believe that Johnny Depp surprised guests at Disneyland today appearing as Jack Sparrow on the Pirates of The Caribbean ride!!!! pic.twitter.com/ytJ2K3m6cJ — Eric Bernard (@backrackboss) April 27, 2017

Spontaneous Disney trip with @gypsyy_princessss and guess who just happens to be at pirates?? 😍😍😍 #johnnydepp #disneyland #piratesofthecaribbean #captinjacksparrow A post shared by Josclyne Ramirez (@joscie27) on Apr 26, 2017 at 10:51pm PDT

Johnny Depp Is filming on the pirates ride in Disney land!!!! Crazy!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Klc1QyEKzR — Tommy Williams (@Twiller0) April 27, 2017

You know those little Disney Myths like…Johnny Depp will dress up as Jack Sparrow and sit in the Pirates of the Caribbean Ride? Well… pic.twitter.com/oAyIIu1e56 — B. (@BaileyNielson) April 27, 2017

JOHNNY DEPP WAS ON PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN WHILE I WAS ON IT AND IM SCREAMING pic.twitter.com/OsVRL8pmn7 — Maddie (@madikins531) April 27, 2017